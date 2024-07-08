Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys £35,670 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($15.04) per share, with a total value of £35,670 ($45,117.63).
Jakob Sigurdsson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,259 ($15.92) per share, for a total transaction of £37,770 ($47,773.84).
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,312 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £39,360 ($49,784.97).
Victrex Price Performance
Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 1,181.96 ($14.95) on Monday. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,084 ($13.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,632 ($20.64). The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3,371.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,241.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,311.35.
Victrex Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($22.14) to GBX 1,680 ($21.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
