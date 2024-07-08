Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys £35,670 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($15.04) per share, with a total value of £35,670 ($45,117.63).

Jakob Sigurdsson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victrex alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,259 ($15.92) per share, for a total transaction of £37,770 ($47,773.84).

On Tuesday, May 14th, Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,312 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £39,360 ($49,784.97).

Victrex Price Performance

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 1,181.96 ($14.95) on Monday. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,084 ($13.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,632 ($20.64). The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3,371.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,241.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,311.35.

Victrex Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,142.86%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($22.14) to GBX 1,680 ($21.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Victrex

About Victrex

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.