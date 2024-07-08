Insider Selling: Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Sells 10,347 Shares of Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $149,307.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TILE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.60. 126,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,252. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $850.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Interface by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after buying an additional 140,521 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $2,024,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

