Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 11,766 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $60,830.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,589. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.00. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. 8VC GP I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $95,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819,837 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267,436 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,357,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,088,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

