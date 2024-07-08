Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells $22,848.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) COO Patrick John Finn sold 476 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $22,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, May 3rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,311 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $85,807.43.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88.

TWST stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 110,036 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 131,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 67,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 264,666.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

