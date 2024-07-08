Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $199.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.81 and a 200-day moving average of $217.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $96,248,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $58,696,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $37,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,107,000 after buying an additional 183,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3,919.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 142,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after buying an additional 139,172 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

