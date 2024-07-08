Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 250,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,785,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,431,000 after purchasing an additional 253,489 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $609,374 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $142.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

