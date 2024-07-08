International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $44.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $147,054. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

