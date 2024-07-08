iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on iPower from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

iPower Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 4.05.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. iPower had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chenlong Tan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,063,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,417,534.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

