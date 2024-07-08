iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.38

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.38 and last traded at $73.90, with a volume of 5837920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.26.

The company has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 261.3% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 52,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 38,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

