iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,218,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,455,000 after buying an additional 937,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after buying an additional 358,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,446,000.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.57. The stock had a trading volume of 523,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $121.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

