iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.42

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 253382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 55,330 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 386.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 201,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 159,889 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 135,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.