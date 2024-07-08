iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.42

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 253382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
