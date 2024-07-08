iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.31

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 202514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 83,259 shares during the period.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

