iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Cut by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,829 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,250,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,210,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.