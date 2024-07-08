iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Lifted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,368,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,135,000 after buying an additional 335,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after buying an additional 309,933 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,512,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,553,000 after acquiring an additional 306,437 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.17. 2,496,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,609. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4662 per share. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

