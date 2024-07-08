Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

J traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.66. 355,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,945. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.97.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

