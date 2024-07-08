Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.67 on Exchanges

Jupiter (JUP) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Jupiter token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $104.28 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.75998319 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 460 active market(s) with $108,656,878.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

