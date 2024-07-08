Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,985 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.50. 684,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

