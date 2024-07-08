Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.7% annually over the last three years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 285.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG opened at $22.19 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

