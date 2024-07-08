Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
KRG stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.63%.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
