Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRG

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,391,000 after buying an additional 881,502 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,631,000 after buying an additional 508,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,448,000 after buying an additional 90,897 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,326,000 after buying an additional 693,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,746,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.63%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.