Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.41

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €5.41 ($5.88) and last traded at €5.42 ($5.89), with a volume of 131153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €5.54 ($6.02).

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $540.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.49.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

