Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.30

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 208942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$36.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.0188571 EPS for the current year.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

