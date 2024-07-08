Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Head-To-Head Review

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Amer Sports’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica $9.62 billion 3.87 $1.55 billion $12.47 23.91 Amer Sports $4.37 billion 1.39 -$208.60 million N/A N/A

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Amer Sports.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica 16.09% 42.64% 25.50% Amer Sports N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Amer Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lululemon Athletica and Amer Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica 2 6 24 0 2.69 Amer Sports 0 3 11 0 2.79

Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus target price of $431.94, suggesting a potential upside of 44.88%. Amer Sports has a consensus target price of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 56.68%. Given Amer Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amer Sports is more favorable than Lululemon Athletica.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Amer Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Amer Sports on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets; interactive workout platform; yoga and fitness studios, university campus retailers, and other partners; license and supply arrangements; and temporary locations, as well as through mobile apps and lululemon.com e-commerce website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Mainland China, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Thailand, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Lululemon Athletica Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

