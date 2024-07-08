Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 537 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF makes up 3.7% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,152,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,079,000 after acquiring an additional 377,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,165,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,021,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.13. 65,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,003. The stock has a market cap of $933.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $54.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

