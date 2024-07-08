Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 614 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up 2.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $33,604,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE MPC traded down $3.23 on Monday, hitting $167.51. 1,897,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $117.15 and a 52-week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

