Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,152 shares of company stock worth $127,249,111 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2 %

Salesforce stock traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.44. 6,536,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.40.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.