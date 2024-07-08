Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,681. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.