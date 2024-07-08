Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in S&P Global by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.62 on Monday, reaching $455.89. The company had a trading volume of 829,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.94 and its 200 day moving average is $432.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

