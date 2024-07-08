Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $507,000 in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOXX. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Busey Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000.

Get Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:BOXX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.94. 488,230 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44.

About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.