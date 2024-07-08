Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 975 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $29.56. 10,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,978. The company has a market cap of $158.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

About Pacer Trendpilot International ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

