Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,249,000 after buying an additional 327,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $1,552,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.99. 746,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.91.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.