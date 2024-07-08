Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $18.58 million and approximately $222,439.61 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000411 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $234,881.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

