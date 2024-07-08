Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

MLM traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $529.98. 819,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,072. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.72.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.