Mathes Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,666,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average of $170.15. The stock has a market cap of $222.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

