McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,714 over the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.88. 1,551,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,053. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $90.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

