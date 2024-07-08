McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $104.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.24. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 30,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,643,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,329,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

