McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $2,180,192.76 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $589.71. The stock had a trading volume of 216,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,850. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $395.30 and a 12 month high of $612.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $570.84 and its 200 day moving average is $530.44.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after acquiring an additional 403,312 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 3,621.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after buying an additional 340,007 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.