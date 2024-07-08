McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 2.7% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in McKesson were worth $30,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in McKesson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 23.7% during the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCK traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $587.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,916. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $612.17. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $570.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.