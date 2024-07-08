MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Argus raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

