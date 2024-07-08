Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.0% during the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 140.4% during the first quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.45. 6,786,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,857,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.