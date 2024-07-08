Mike J. Taylor Acquires 5,000 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FRD stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 374,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

