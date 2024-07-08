Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Down 15.3%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 7,618,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 3,606,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

Mirriad Advertising Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of £3.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.62.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

