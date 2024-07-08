Monero Price Hits $148.29 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.74 billion and $42.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $148.29 or 0.00268710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,101.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.27 or 0.00562236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00111940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00035289 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00039114 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00062951 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

