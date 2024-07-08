Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 17.5% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $166.32 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00046080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,126,521,326 coins and its circulating supply is 883,008,784 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

