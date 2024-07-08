Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Lowered by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 57,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,823,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,604,000 after buying an additional 74,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,633,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,299. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.10. The company has a market capitalization of $161.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

