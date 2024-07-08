MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Issue $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

MSC Industrial Direct has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years. MSC Industrial Direct has a payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Shares of MSM opened at $77.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.30. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

