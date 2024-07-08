Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Navient Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 277,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. Navient has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 7.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Navient by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,185 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Navient by 11.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

