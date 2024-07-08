NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $204.90 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and approximately $204.90 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00007848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00046089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,199,253,306 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,587,431 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,199,163,861 with 1,094,303,023 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.7214144 USD and is up 7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $188,946,508.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

