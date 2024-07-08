Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $415.72 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $415.72 million and $17.70 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,241.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.17 or 0.00561476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00111848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00269665 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00039254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00062768 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,198,293,343 coins and its circulating supply is 44,512,669,208 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

