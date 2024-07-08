NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

NewtekOne has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.5% annually over the last three years. NewtekOne has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NewtekOne to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.30. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,021,650.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,021,650.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scott Price bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $25,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,963.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $265,165. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

