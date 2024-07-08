Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NDLS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NDLS

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Noodles & Company stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.78. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.17 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.